The former Smith & Wesson has seen its stock fall badly this year, but got a reprieve on Wednesday after it released its fiscal year 2019 earnings report.
What happened: The company didn't deliver great numbers, but they weren't as bad as feared, which made the stock's 25% decline so far this year look a bit overdone.
AOBC closed fiscal 2019 with a net income of $18.4 million, or 33 cents per share, down from $20.1 million net income, or 37 cents a share, reported in fiscal 2018.
What they're saying: "Fiscal 2019 was a year that presented challenges for the firearms industry, including changes in the political environment and reduced consumer demand for firearms and for the accessories that are attached to them," said James Debney, AOBC's president and CEO.