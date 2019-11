When everything feels good, nothing does. That's the idea behind a growing trend of detoxing from dopamine, reports Nellie Bowles for the NYT.

What they're saying: “We’re addicted to dopamine,” James Sinka told Bowles. “And because we’re getting so much of it all the time, we end up just wanting more and more, so activities that used to be pleasurable now aren’t. Frequent stimulation of dopamine gets the brain’s baseline higher.”