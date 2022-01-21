The growing financial support for nuclear energy

Investment in nuclear energy is slated to rise in the next couple of years as countries "seek greener, low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels," the consultancy Rystad Energy said in a new analysis.

By the numbers: There are 52 reactors under construction across 19 countries that, once completed, will add 54 gigawatts of installed capacity.

Yes, but: The firm points out that reactor construction is a yearslong process, so in the near term a decline in capacity is likely because some old plants are shutting down.

