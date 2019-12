After sailing on a catamaran for three weeks from New York City, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: Her trip comes as a new scientific report says there is more evidence than ever that the world is getting warmer, per AP. Thunberg opted to take an emission-free catamaran to travel back and forth between the U.S. and Europe ahead of significant climate summits.

