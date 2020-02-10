1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

BBC Studios to produce TV documentary series with Greta Thunberg

Fadel Allassan

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images

BBC Studios will produce a documentary series that follows 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg's "international crusade" as she seeks to explore the damage caused by climate change and what can be done to mitigate its effects, the company announced Monday.

Details: The documentary will be produced by BBC Studios' award-winning science unit, but does not yet have a broadcaster or a set number of episodes, per Deadline. It will also feature "a chorus of experts" that will explain the science behind Thunberg's objectives, as well as elements that document "her own journey into adulthood."

What they're saying:

"Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject. To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet."
— BBC Studios executive producer Rob Liddell

Rebecca Falconer

Greta Thunberg applies to trademark her name

Climate activist Greta Thunberg holds a poster reading "School strike for Climate" as she protests on Jan. 10 outside the Swedish Parliament while on strike from school. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

Climate activist Greta Thunberg announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's applied to register her name and that of the Fridays For Future movement she founded in 2018.

The big picture: The 17-year-old is taking this action to protect their misuse. "I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done," she said. "Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can — and must — not be used for individual or commercial purposes."

Rashaan Ayesh

Mnuchin jabs Greta Thunberg at Davos: "Is she the chief economist?"

Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took aim Thursday at teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg during a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, questioning if she is even qualified to talk about economic challenges, Bloomberg reports.

"Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I'm confused ... After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."
Jacob Knutson

Greta Thunberg warns Davos about climate risks

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg warned world leaders Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that time is running out to address climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

Why it matters: She cited a 2018 report from the International Panel on Climate Change that estimates that carbon emissions would need to be cut significantly in the years ahead to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) relative to preindustrial levels.

