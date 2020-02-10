BBC Studios to produce TV documentary series with Greta Thunberg

BBC Studios will produce a documentary series that follows 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg's "international crusade" as she seeks to explore the damage caused by climate change and what can be done to mitigate its effects, the company announced Monday.

Details: The documentary will be produced by BBC Studios' award-winning science unit, but does not yet have a broadcaster or a set number of episodes, per Deadline. It will also feature "a chorus of experts" that will explain the science behind Thunberg's objectives, as well as elements that document "her own journey into adulthood."

What they're saying:

"Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject. To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet."

— BBC Studios executive producer Rob Liddell

Go deeper: Greta Thunberg applies to trademark her name