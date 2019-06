Quote The highly flammable cladding turned Grenfell Tower into a flaming coffin

— Lawsuit allegation

The big picture: The suit, filed by Philadelphia attorney Robert J. Mongeluzzi on behalf of survivors and the families of those killed in the fire, doesn't seek specific monetary damages. A jury would determine what penalty, if any, the defendants would pay, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

What they're saying: An Arconic spokesperson told the Inquirer the firm would "respond to this litigation in court." Celotex told the BBC it's "considering its position" following the suit. A Hotpoint spokesperson said it's assisting with the inquiry but it's "inappropriate to comment further," according to the Independent.

The Hotpoint spokesperson added 2 separate investigations verified by the U.K. government’s Chief Scientific Adviser "independently found no evidence of any fault with this model and confirmed that it fully complied with all safety requirements."

Go deeper: 600 buildings across England at similar risk to Grenfell