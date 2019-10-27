Hunt County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed and 14 others injured in a shooting at a "homecoming party" in Greenville, Texas, just before midnight Saturday, WFAA first reported. Police said the shooter remains at large, per AP.

Details: Hunt County Sheriff's Office police chief deputy Buddy Oxford told a news conference the shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. shooting at a party for Texas A&M University at Commerce's homecoming weekend, NBC News reports. The college said the incident happened off-campus, CBS News notes. ABC News reports the FBI was investigating and on the scene.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.