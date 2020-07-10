46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Green Berets add first woman to their ranks

U.S. Special Forces monitor as Iraqi forces advance in February 2017 towards Mosul airport. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

A National Guard soldier on Thursday became the first woman in the U.S. to earn the title of Green Beret after graduating from Army Special Forces training, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The Pentagon announced it would open all combat jobs to women in late 2015, and the Green Berets had been one of the last places in the Army without any women.

  • The soldier’s name has been withheld for security reasons.

By the numbers: Over 700 women in the Army currently hold previously restricted jobs, and about 70,000 women make up its roughly 470,000 troops.

Alexi McCammond
Biden and Trump point fingers over "buy American" proposals

Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, DE. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are going back and forth over the former vice president's "buy American" economic proposal, which Trump claims Biden "plagiarized" from him.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Trump and his "America First" agenda with the release of his latest plan, focused on economic recovery and re-investing in American manufacturing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ina Fried
Amazon tells workers to delete TikTok from devices they use for work

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Amazon, citing security risks, told its employees Friday to uninstall social video app TikTok from any mobile devices they use to access their work email.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a broader backlash against TikTok, in part due to questions around possible ties to Beijing. TikTok is owned by Chinese tech firm ByteDance.

Marisa Fernandez
Delta CEO: Trump administration should issue mask mandate for air travel

Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Delta CEO Ed Bastian on Friday told CNN that he believes the Trump administration should move to require the use of face masks during air travel amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The big picture: Delta already requires passengers to wear masks during its flights, but Bastian says it can be difficult to enforce that directive if passengers refuse — and he's not sure if other airlines would be on board.

