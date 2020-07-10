Green Berets add first woman to their ranks

A National Guard soldier on Thursday became the first woman in the U.S. to earn the title of Green Beret after graduating from Army Special Forces training, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The Pentagon announced it would open all combat jobs to women in late 2015, and the Green Berets had been one of the last places in the Army without any women.

The soldier’s name has been withheld for security reasons.

By the numbers: Over 700 women in the Army currently hold previously restricted jobs, and about 70,000 women make up its roughly 470,000 troops.

