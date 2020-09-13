1 hour ago - World

Greek police use tear gas on protesting refugees

A woman cleans her eyes with water after police used tear gas during clashes near the city Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, on Saturday. Photo: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

Greek police on the island of Lesbos used tear gas Saturday on protesters left homeless after their overcrowded refugee camp was destroyed by fire earlier this week, per the BBC.

Why it matters: The island's new Kara Tepe camp can accommodate 3,000 people, with priority given to "vulnerable groups," Ekathimerini.com reports. It's unclear what will happen to the other 8,500 people. Rights groups and local health officials say the displaced people have no access to sanitation.

  • The overcrowded Moria refugee camp that was razed Wednesday was placed under quarantine after confirming its first COVID-19 case earlier this month.
  • Permanent residents opposed to a new camp on the island have been "blocking roads to stop aid deliveries," the BBC notes.

The big picture: The 2,000-capacity Moria camp was the largest in Greece, housing over 12,000 people fleeing war from countries including Syria and Iraq.

  • Many of the refugees want to leave Lesbos, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "This is a health bomb," Matina Pagoni, president of Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors' union, told Skai television. "These people haven’t even had access to water all these days, they cannot even wash their hands."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Louisiana governor declares state of emergency over Tropical Storm Sally

A screenshot of Tropical Storm Sally, which was packing 40 mph winds after forming in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Saturday. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter.

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Why it matters: The 18th named storm of 2020's Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. A hurricane watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, per the NHC. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said killed 28 people last month.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 28,650,588 — Total deaths: 918,796 — Total recoveries: 19,322,144Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 6,482,583 — Total deaths: 193,670 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Media: We're numb to the coronavirus — How partisan media influences natural disaster response.
6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

West Coast fires kill more than two dozen as Oregon braces for "mass fatality event"

A burned vehicle sits in front of a home destroyed in the North Complex fire in Berry Creek, California. Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The known death toll from fires raging along the West Coast climbed to more than two dozen on Saturday, per AP, as officials in Oregon warned of a "mass fatality event."

The state of play: At least six deaths were reported in Oregon, 20 in California, and one in Washington state, but the death tolls are expected to rise sharply in coming days.

