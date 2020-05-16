43 mins ago - Health

Grand Canyon gradually reopens amid coronavirus pandemic

Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

Grand Canyon National Park began granting increased recreational access to select areas on Friday as Arizona's stay-at-home orders expired, following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health authorities.

The big picture: The National Park Service said it's evaluating how to reopen parks and public spaces on a case-by-case basis. Of the 419 parks operated by the National Park Service, more than 150 remain closed due to the coronavirus.

The state of play: The Grand Canyon was one of the last major national parks to close to visitors in response to the coronavirus, and has been shut down since April 1. Commercial services, such as visitor centers and restaurants, within the park are still closed. Hiking trails also remain inaccessible. The South Rim entrance of the park will be open from 6-10 a.m.

  • Parts of Yellowstone National Park will reopen in Wyoming on Monday, but the portion of the park in Montana will remain closed through at least June 1, according to AP.
  • Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park is also scheduled to start a phased reopening on May 27, per the AP.

Worth noting; The Navajo Nation has cautioned against reopening the Grand Canyon given that the coronavirus threat remains, per AP.

  • “We welcome the economic benefits that tourists bring, but we are also fearful of the potential negative impacts and had hoped that when the Grand Canyon closed on April 1, the park would remain closed until our positive COVID-19 numbers have flattened,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Go deeper: Grand Canyon closes after resident tests positive for coronavirus

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that initial reports suggest a severe inflammatory illness affecting some children in Europe and North America "may be related to COVID-19."

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.5 million people and killed over 304,000 as of Friday. More than 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 262,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus rescue package, the HEROES Act, passed on Friday, although it is expected to die in the Senate.

The big picture: More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb economic hurt from coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 4,564,286 — Total deaths: 308,211 — Total recoveries — 1,650,072Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,443,397 — Total deaths: 87,568 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus — How America with half-occupancy will function amid society reopening.
  4. Public health: Attacks on Fauci represent silencing "the inconvenient scientific voice," former health official says.
  5. Congress: House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package and adopts new rules to allow remote voting.
  6. Business: Fed warns corporate debt binge will amplify economy's downturn — Lockdowns heighten income inequities of school-from-home — Nursing homes and assisted living centers are taking people's stimulus checks.
  7. USS Theodore Roosevelt: Five sailors test positive for coronavirus again.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy