Grammy Awards rescheduled for April in Las Vegas

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
The 2022 Grammy Awards have been rescheduled to take place on April 3 in Las Vegas, after they were postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases, event organizers announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: This was the second year music's biggest award night has been pushed back. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 31.
What they're saying: The Recording Academy and CBS announced the new date in a joint statement and noted that the CMT Awards, which were scheduled to take place on April 3, will be moved to accommodate the Grammys.
- “We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.
- “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community ... We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”
The big picture: The pandemic has taken a toll on Hollywood award shows and flagship TV events generally, writes Axios' Sara Fischer.
- Viewership for the Grammy Awards, Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmy’s hit near-record lows last year.
- The Sundance Film Festival canceled in-person events Wednesday amid growing COVID-19 concerns.
- Last year's Grammys were delayed from January to March due to a winter spike in COVID cases.
Between the lines: The pandemic has pushed more people to streaming than ever before. Production delays have also impacted film and television debuts, which has affected on award shows.
What to watch: NBC said it wouldn’t air the Golden Globes this year, following allegations that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association isn’t doing enough to embrace diversity among its ranks. It’s unclear whether the show will be streamed.