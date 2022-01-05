Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Grammy Awards rescheduled for April in Las Vegas

Noah Garfinkel

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been rescheduled to take place on April 3 in Las Vegas, after they were postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases, event organizers announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: This was the second year music's biggest award night has been pushed back. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 31.

What they're saying: The Recording Academy and CBS announced the new date in a joint statement and noted that the CMT Awards, which were scheduled to take place on April 3, will be moved to accommodate the Grammys.

  • “We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.
  • “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community ... We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

The big picture: The pandemic has taken a toll on Hollywood award shows and flagship TV events generally, writes Axios' Sara Fischer.

  • Viewership for the Grammy Awards, Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmy’s hit near-record lows last year.
  • The Sundance Film Festival canceled in-person events Wednesday amid growing COVID-19 concerns.
  • Last year's Grammys were delayed from January to March due to a winter spike in COVID cases.

Between the lines: The pandemic has pushed more people to streaming than ever before. Production delays have also impacted film and television debuts, which has affected on award shows.

What to watch: NBC said it wouldn’t air the Golden Globes this year, following allegations that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association isn’t doing enough to embrace diversity among its ranks. It’s unclear whether the show will be streamed.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
18 mins ago - World

U.S. warns Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus

Belarus dictator AlexPhoto: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official.

Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops already encircling Ukraine from the north, east and south — could allow Russia to open up a new front less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Health

Government website for free COVID tests launches early

COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders.

Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

AT&T, Verizon extend 5G delay over airline panic

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

AT&T and Verizon said Tuesday they would delay lighting up its 5G signals near a limited number of airports after renewed opposition from the aviation industry over concerns about signal interference.

Why it matters: The CEOs of leading airlines warned of catastrophic disruption to flights if AT&T and Verizon deployed 5G as planned this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow