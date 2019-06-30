Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Graham: Harris will be a force to be reckoned with

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrive for President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 5.
Sens. Kamala Harris and Lindsey Graham. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told "Face the Nation" Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will be "a force to be reckoned with" following her strong performance in the first Democratic debate this week, a clip released by CBS Saturday shows.

Details: During his interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan, Graham defended former Vice President Joe Biden after Harris criticized him during the debate over his relationship with segregationists in the Senate, who had helped him pass an anti-busing amendment. "Anybody that knows Joe Biden, there's not a racist bone in his body," he said.

