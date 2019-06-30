Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told "Face the Nation" Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will be "a force to be reckoned with" following her strong performance in the first Democratic debate this week, a clip released by CBS Saturday shows.

Details: During his interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan, Graham defended former Vice President Joe Biden after Harris criticized him during the debate over his relationship with segregationists in the Senate, who had helped him pass an anti-busing amendment. "Anybody that knows Joe Biden, there's not a racist bone in his body," he said.

