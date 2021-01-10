Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Larry Hogan: Feds took hours to approve Maryland National Guard after mob breach

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was unable to get federal authorization to deploy his state's National Guard to the U.S. Capitol until two hours into a siege on the building by a pro-Trump mob, he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Videos of the attack show Capitol and D.C. police largely overwhelmed by the crowd, which featured a mix of rioters wearing zip ties, body armor and weapon holsters and unarmed participants. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, according to officials.

What he's saying: "We immediately sent police assistance, immediately called up the National Guard. It's a little bit of a tricky situation. In most cases, one governor could send his national guard into another state to help another one. But in D.C., only the Defense Department can do that," Hogan said, noting that he was unaware of what circumstances at the Pentagon or the White House contributed to the delay.

  • "Our guard mobilized and was ready, but we couldn't actually cross over the border into D.C. without the okay, and that was quite some time," he said. "Eventually I got a call from Ryan McCarthy, the secretary of the army, asking if we could come into the city ... we were just waiting for that call."

Of note: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) renewed a long-standing call for Washington to become the nation's 51st state after the siege on the Capitol.

Oriana Gonzalez
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bowser renews call for D.C. statehood after U.S. Capitol siege

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) this week renewed the call for Washington to become the nation's 51st state.

Why it matters: Democrats support D.C. statehood because it's likely to add two more senators from their party. Two turning points this week — the siege of the U.S. Capitol and Democrats new control of the Senate — have built momentum for the issue of D.C. statehood to come up at the start of the congressional session and President-elect Joe Biden's presidency.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Orion RummlerFadel Allassan
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol police condemn "criminal riotous behavior," DC police confirm 4 deaths

U.S. Capitol Police inspect a damaged entrance of the Capitol on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Capitol police confirmed that an officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Wednesday during a siege of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob as Congress was set to certify Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

Catch up quick: Capitol police released additional details of their response to the mob on Thursday, saying that people used metal pipes and chemical irritants against officers while breaching the building. Only 14 people were arrested in total by the Capitol police.

