New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was repeatedly pressed by his brother Chris Cuomo on CNN Monday evening on whether he would consider running for president — and he consistently replied with a firm "no."

Why it matters: Cuomo has risen to national prominence during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Several Democrats have expressed presidential aspirations for him, even for the 2020 campaign. President Trump told "Fox and Friends" Monday he "wouldn’t mind" if Cuomo did run, adding he thinks he's a "better candidate" than 2020 hopeful Joe Biden. Cuomo, for his part, said he "can’t say enough good things" about Biden, whom he said was a "tremendous asset to the state of New York when he was the vice president."