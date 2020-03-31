30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo, pressed by brother, firmly rules out running for president

Rebecca Falconer

A screenshot of CNN's Chris Cuomo with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his show Monday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was repeatedly pressed by his brother Chris Cuomo on CNN Monday evening on whether he would consider running for president — and he consistently replied with a firm "no."

Why it matters: Cuomo has risen to national prominence during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Several Democrats have expressed presidential aspirations for him, even for the 2020 campaign. President Trump told "Fox and Friends" Monday he "wouldn’t mind" if Cuomo did run, adding he thinks he's a "better candidate" than 2020 hopeful Joe Biden. Cuomo, for his part, said he "can’t say enough good things" about Biden, whom he said was a "tremendous asset to the state of New York when he was the vice president."

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Cuomo: Trump's mandatory quarantine comments "really panicked people"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Sunday that President Trump's unexpected Saturday announcement of a possible "short-term" quarantine of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut to curb the spread of the coronavirus "really panicked people."

Why it matters: Though Trump ruled out the mandatory quarantine later that day, Cuomo said people still called "all night long" asking about the comments and many likely fled the New York area — possibly spreading the virus further.

Go deeperArrowMar 29, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Cuomo: Coronavirus risk remains low despite first confirmed case in N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday there's "no reason for undue anxiety" after a woman in her late 30s became the first in the state to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Details: Per Cuomo, the woman contracted the virus in Iran, which has now reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases. She has since been put into isolation after the Wadsworth Lab in Albany confirmed the results. "[T]he general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said. "We are diligently managing this situation," he said.

Go deeper:

Keep ReadingArrowMar 2, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo orders New York's non-essential workforce to stay home

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that the state's entire workforce must stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak — except for those who work in essential services like grocery stores, banks and pharmacies.

Why it matters: With an uptick in testing and community spread, New York now has over 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases — far surpassing any other state. Cuomo said that the new provisions "are not helpful hints" and will be enforced with "a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance."

Keep ReadingArrowMar 20, 2020 - Health