GOP senator on abortion: "It's time to turn it back to the states"

GOP Sen. Mike Braun said on Sunday that given the difficulty of achieving political consensus on the issue of abortion, it should be left up to the states to decide.

Why it matters: As the Supreme Court considers a Mississippi abortion law that could allow for the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landscape of abortion access across the U.S. stands to change drastically.

The big picture: The Indiana senator argued on NBC's "Meet the Press" that trying to "nationalize" the issue would mean that, "you're constantly in that area of contention."

"When it comes to things like abortion, I think it's clear it's time to turn it back to the states, let the diversity of this country show forth," he added.

When asked by host Chuck Todd if he would criminalize abortion, Braun said, "I'm perfectly comfortable with doing it, just not at the level where everybody's got to live with the same thing."

"And when you talk about criminalizing it then all you're doing is taking this to a logical extreme that you'll never get to anyway," he argued.

When asked to compare his opposition to individual COVID-19 vaccine mandates to women's right to choose regarding abortion, Braun batted the argument away, stating, "You might try to create that as an issue of equivalency; I don't."