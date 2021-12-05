Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP senator on abortion: "It's time to turn it back to the states"

Mike Braun. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

GOP Sen. Mike Braun said on Sunday that given the difficulty of achieving political consensus on the issue of abortion, it should be left up to the states to decide.

Why it matters: As the Supreme Court considers a Mississippi abortion law that could allow for the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landscape of abortion access across the U.S. stands to change drastically.

The big picture: The Indiana senator argued on NBC's "Meet the Press" that trying to "nationalize" the issue would mean that, "you're constantly in that area of contention."

  • "When it comes to things like abortion, I think it's clear it's time to turn it back to the states, let the diversity of this country show forth," he added.
  • When asked by host Chuck Todd if he would criminalize abortion, Braun said, "I'm perfectly comfortable with doing it, just not at the level where everybody's got to live with the same thing."
  • "And when you talk about criminalizing it then all you're doing is taking this to a logical extreme that you'll never get to anyway," he argued.

When asked to compare his opposition to individual COVID-19 vaccine mandates to women's right to choose regarding abortion, Braun batted the argument away, stating, "You might try to create that as an issue of equivalency; I don't."

  • Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) addressed a similar question on last week's "Meet the Press," stating that, "the difference between vaccine mandates and abortions is vaccines allow you to protect yourself. Abortions actually go in and kill other American babies."

Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
Dec 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin governor vetos slew of anti-abortion bills

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D). Photo: Melina Mara — Pool/Getty Images

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed five anti-abortion bills passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Why it matters: The veto announcement comes at the end of a week in which the right to an abortion was front and center in America.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Ivana Saric
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan tributes flood in for "giant of the Senate" Bob Dole

Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, left, and Sen. Chuck Grassle (R-Iowa) look out into the crowd at a "Dole for President" rally at Hy-Vee Foods corporate office in Des Moines on April 13. Photo: J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images

Republican and Democratic politicians, including former Senate colleagues, are sharing condolences and memories commemorating the life of Bob Dole, who passed away at 98 on Sunday morning.

The big picture: Dole, the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, was the longest serving Republican leader in the Senate until 2018, when current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell surpassed his record,

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Sen. Bob Dole dies

Former Sen. Bob Dole in 2019. Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole passed away Sunday morning at the age of 98, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement.

Driving the news: Dole, a revered figure in U.S. politics and the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, served in the Senate for 27 years, including 11 years as GOP leader. Earlier this year he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Go deeper (1 min. read)