GOP senator on abortion: "It's time to turn it back to the states"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Mike Braun. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images
GOP Sen. Mike Braun said on Sunday that given the difficulty of achieving political consensus on the issue of abortion, it should be left up to the states to decide.
Why it matters: As the Supreme Court considers a Mississippi abortion law that could allow for the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landscape of abortion access across the U.S. stands to change drastically.
The big picture: The Indiana senator argued on NBC's "Meet the Press" that trying to "nationalize" the issue would mean that, "you're constantly in that area of contention."
- "When it comes to things like abortion, I think it's clear it's time to turn it back to the states, let the diversity of this country show forth," he added.
- When asked by host Chuck Todd if he would criminalize abortion, Braun said, "I'm perfectly comfortable with doing it, just not at the level where everybody's got to live with the same thing."
- "And when you talk about criminalizing it then all you're doing is taking this to a logical extreme that you'll never get to anyway," he argued.
When asked to compare his opposition to individual COVID-19 vaccine mandates to women's right to choose regarding abortion, Braun batted the argument away, stating, "You might try to create that as an issue of equivalency; I don't."
- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) addressed a similar question on last week's "Meet the Press," stating that, "the difference between vaccine mandates and abortions is vaccines allow you to protect yourself. Abortions actually go in and kill other American babies."