One take on the GOP's 2022 "nightmare scenario"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Via Twitter.
Hat tip to our friend Josh Kraushaar for his smart piece in the National Journal about potential 2022 Senate election scenarios.
What they're saying: "Typically, as the party out of power, Republicans should hold an advantage in a midterm election. But the Republican Party is now bitterly divided between Trumpists and institutionalists, foreshadowing a unique election cycle in which the quality of candidates may end up mattering as much as the overall political environment," Josh wrote.
He then tweeted out his "nightmare" scenario for the GOP, captured above.