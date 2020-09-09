2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP election lawyer: Republicans have "no proof of widespread fraud"

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

GOP lawyer Ben Ginsburg, who practiced election law for 38 years and co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday that "after decades of looking for illegal voting, there’s no proof of widespread fraud."

The big picture: Trump has argued with little evidence that mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud, claiming that the only way he will lose the 2020 election is if it's "rigged." Ginsburg wrote that the "lack of evidence renders these claims unsustainable."

  • The president drew backlash last week for calling on voters who are concerned about their ballots being counted to vote twice — once in mail and once in person.
  • State officials warned that doing so would constitute a felony.

What they're saying: "Legions of Republican lawyers have searched in vain over four decades for fraudulent double voting. At long last, they have a blatant example of a major politician urging his supporters to illegally vote twice," Ginsburg wrote.

  • "The president’s actions — urging his followers to commit an illegal act and seeking to undermine confidence in the credibility of election results — are doubly wrong."
  • "The president’s words make his and the Republican Party’s rhetoric look less like sincere concern — and more like transactional hypocrisy designed to provide an electoral advantage."

Ginsburg continues: "Each Election Day since 1984, I’ve been in precincts looking for voting violations, or in Washington helping run the nationwide GOP Election Day operations, overseeing the thousands of Republican lawyers and operatives each election on alert for voting fraud."

  • "In every election, Republicans have been in polling places and vote tabulation centers. Republican lawyers in every state have been able to examine mail-in/absentee ballot programs."
  • "Republicans need to take a hard look before advocating laws that actually do limit the franchise of otherwise qualified voters. Calling elections “fraudulent” and results “rigged” with almost nonexistent evidence is antithetical to being the “rule of law” party."

His bottom line: "The president’s rhetoric has put my party in the position of a firefighter who deliberately sets fires to look like a hero putting them out."

Read the full op-ed.

Orion Rummler
AP: Mail-in ballot rejections could disenfranchise thousands in 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If mail-in ballots are rejected in the 2020 election at the same level as this year's primaries, "up to three times as many voters in November could be disenfranchised" in battleground states compared to the 2016 election, AP reports.

Why it matters: Americans are expected to vote by mail in record numbers in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fadel Allassan
1,000 Georgians voted twice in June primary

People vote in Atlanta during the 2018 midterms. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people in Georgia voted twice in the state's June 9 primary by voting in person after returning a mail-in ballot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: President Trump suggested that people should similarly vote twice during a visit to North Carolina last week to test the mail-in system, prompting a warning from the state's election board. Double-voting is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Russia's 2020 election manipulation looks a lot like 2016

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing evidence shows that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are looking to exploit similar themes that were used in 2016 and in 2018 to divide the country ahead of this years' election.

Why it matters: There's now a visible pattern emerging across election cycles of which issues our country is most vulnerable to in terms of manipulation.

