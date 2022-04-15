Google searches on crypto move beyond bitcoin
There's a vibe shift afoot on the blockchains. "Buy crypto" is edging out "buy bitcoin" in Google searches.
Why it matters: Bitcoin has always dominated the crypto market, but if the public is becoming more conscious that there are other options out there, it could threaten Bitcoin's hegemony.
- "Bitcoin dominance" measures how much of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is represented by bitcoin alone. Until early 2017, it was always over 90%. Now, it's around 40%.
- "Buy crypto" first pulled ahead in early 2021. Jagger Bellagarda noted the shift at the time.
- "Buy dogecoin" beat them both a few times in 2021, but it was fleeting.
Be smart: Google Trends doesn't reveal how much searching is going on, but how much search there is relative to other search terms.