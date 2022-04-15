Data: Google Trends; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

There's a vibe shift afoot on the blockchains. "Buy crypto" is edging out "buy bitcoin" in Google searches.

Why it matters: Bitcoin has always dominated the crypto market, but if the public is becoming more conscious that there are other options out there, it could threaten Bitcoin's hegemony.

"Bitcoin dominance" measures how much of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is represented by bitcoin alone. Until early 2017, it was always over 90%. Now, it's around 40%.

"Buy crypto" first pulled ahead in early 2021. Jagger Bellagarda noted the shift at the time.

"Buy dogecoin" beat them both a few times in 2021, but it was fleeting.

Be smart: Google Trends doesn't reveal how much searching is going on, but how much search there is relative to other search terms.