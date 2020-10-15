Google nabs Energy Department cloud contract

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Google Cloud announced Thursday a five-year agreement with the Energy Department to provide the agency with access to a "broad range" of cloud technologies.
Why it matters: The Energy Department has a vast research arm and needs highly sophisticated and powerful computing. Google said the tech will enable a wide range of "use cases."
- Examples include "using machine learning models to predict which energy equipment will require preventative maintenance, to helping cities identify more cost-efficient renewable energy sources, to managing the exabytes of data pouring in from DOE research facilities."
- Google did not disclose the size of the contract.