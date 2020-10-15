41 mins ago - Technology

Google nabs Energy Department cloud contract

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Google Cloud announced Thursday a five-year agreement with the Energy Department to provide the agency with access to a "broad range" of cloud technologies.

Why it matters: The Energy Department has a vast research arm and needs highly sophisticated and powerful computing. Google said the tech will enable a wide range of "use cases."

  • Examples include "using machine learning models to predict which energy equipment will require preventative maintenance, to helping cities identify more cost-efficient renewable energy sources, to managing the exabytes of data pouring in from DOE research facilities."
  • Google did not disclose the size of the contract.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top CEOs admit racial divide, promise to work for "real change"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In a striking new sign of the broader role corporations are shouldering in society, Business Roundtable — the CEOs of America's biggest companies — today announced a raft of initiatives "to advance racial equity and justice."

Why it matters: Big companies are bluntly admitting, and tackling, injustices they so long ignored and perpetuated.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

IMF sees turmoil as pandemic rages on

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The world is in desperate need of cooperation and unity to pull out of the coronavirus pandemic and begin what the IMF has termed the "long, difficult ascent" right as its leaders are increasingly focused on nationalism and decoupling.

Driving the news: The IMF raised its 2020 global growth outlook, largely because of improved expectations for China, but cut its longer-term forecast, citing slower growth. Policymakers expressed worries about a number of "setbacks" that could hobble its diminished forecast with potentially significant "scarring" in the long term.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Why Democrats remain nervous about Biden's chances

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In private, some top Democrats remain nervous about the presidential race, despite Joe Biden's lead in swing state after swing state — and strength in states that had looked out of reach (including Georgia, Ohio and Iowa).

Why it matters: The ghost of 2016, when most "experts" looked foolish, haunts Democrats, who see a big win in their data, but fear being blindsided again.

