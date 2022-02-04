Sign up for our daily briefing

Google and Ford team up on mobility research and job training in Detroit

Joann Muller

Detroit's iconic Michigan Central train station is undergoing renovation as a new 30-acre mobility tech hub. Photo: Ford

Google is joining Ford Motor in an ambitious urban renewal initiative to create a transportation research hub in Detroit and build the skilled workforce needed to bring advanced mobility ideas to life.

Why it matters: Companies are struggling to fill tech jobs with qualified applicants, and many are deciding it's easier to hire unskilled workers and provide them with the necessary digital training.

What's happening: Google is joining Ford as a founding member of Michigan Central, a 30-acre, mobility-focused innovation district housed in the city's iconic abandoned train station and the surrounding neighborhood.

  • The companies will collaborate with startups and other businesses to try to solve the most vexing mobility problems challenging cities like Detroit.
  • Michigan Central will serve as a focal point for the development of electric and autonomous vehicles, along with new forms of micromobility.
  • For example, it will feature the nation's first stretch of road to wirelessly charge electric vehicles while they're in motion.

The backstory: In 2018, Ford announced plans to restore the iconic train station —abandoned since 1988 — as the centerpiece of a vibrant, walkable mobility innovation center in Corktown, Detroit’s oldest neighborhood.

What they're saying: "The arrival of Google as a founding partner is exactly the kind of investment and progress I knew was possible to revitalize our hometown," said Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

Details: Google will focus on training and educating Detroiters for the types of jobs required by the future transportation ecosystem.

  • The company will open a Code Next Lab at Michigan Central to teach computer science to Detroit high schoolers.
  • And it will partner with local nonprofits to offer basic tech skills through its three- to six-month Google Career Certificates program.
  • Ford said it would join some 150 companies that accept the Google certificate as qualification for relevant jobs, and added that the certificate training will help current Ford employees add new digital skills.

What they're saying: "Jobs of the future require digital skills," Google chief financial officer Ruth Porat told Axios.

  • Digital literacy is "the new language that’s needed in order to succeed professionally."

26 mins ago - Sports

In photos: Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Beijing Games

Performers warm up prior to the beginning of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Beijing National Stadium in China. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicked off in Beijing on Friday, becoming the second Games to start during the pandemic.

Why it matters: But unlike in Tokyo last summer, the Beijing Olympics began against a backdrop of concerns about China's strict COVID policies, geopolitical tensions and a U.S. diplomatic boycott over human rights abuses.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden to extend, but modify, Trump's solar tariffs

President Biden during a November visit to General Motors' Factory ZERO all-electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit. Photo: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden plans to maintain former President Trump's tariffs on solar cells and panels, but loosen some restrictions on importing supplies from Asia to help combat climate change, according to people familiar with the matter.

Driving the news: Biden will issue a proclamation on Friday morning to extend the so-called Section 201 tariffs, due to expire Sunday, for another four years, an administration official said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Sports

Olympian Pita Taufatofua uses his platform to help tsunami-struck Tonga

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga stands on stage during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 25, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Photo: Dan Istitene via Getty Images

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games were less than a month away when an underwater volcano erupted and sent a tsunami hurtling toward Tonga. Within hours, Pita Taufatofua had set up a GoFundMe and sent out calls for help on social media.

Why it matters: Taufatofua, a three-time Olympian who first gained international attention as the shirtless Tongan flag bearer, has used his platform to amplify Tonga's needs as the tropical island nation struggles to recover. The dual disasters killed at least three people and wiped out all communications on the island.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow