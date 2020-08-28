1 hour ago - Economy & Business

GoodRx files for IPO

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

GoodRx, a Santa Monica, California-based telemedicine and drug discount company, has filed to go public on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GDRX."

Why it matters: The company is among a flurry of tech firms that have recently filed to go public — and it's actually profitable.

By the numbers:

  • GoodRx generated $388 million in revenue in 2019, up from $250 million the year prior.
    • Its net income was $66 million in 2019, up from $44 million in 2018. In the first half of 2020 GoodRx generated $257 million in revenue, up from $173 million in the first half of 2019. During that same period, it had a net income of $55 million, up from $31 million in the first half of 2019.
  • The company says its mobile app has 4.9 million monthly active users.
  • The biggest shareholders are Silver Lake, Francisco Partners, Spectrum Equity and GoodRx's co-CEOs and co-founders.

Of note: The filing also comes as a big win for the Los Angeles area tech scene.

Sara Fischer
13 hours ago

Microsoft and Walmart look to boost ads, e-commerce with TikTok deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios


As Microsoft and Walmart work together on a deal to buy TikTok's U.S. business from China's ByteDance, the giants each see fresh opportunities to expand into long-coveted markets — advertising in Microsoft's case and e-commerce for Walmart. But both companies have decidedly mixed track records in these realms.

By the numbers: Walmart currently makes less than 8% of its total revenue on e-commerce, despite pricey forays into the industry, like its $3.3 billion acquisition of the now-defunct Jet.com in 2016. Microsoft makes less than 5% of its revenue on digital ads, despite its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 and numerous other forays into ad-supported businesses

Dan Primack
Aug 27, 2020

Scoop: Warby Parker now valued at $3 billion

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Warby Parker, a New York-based eyeglasses designer and retailer, raised $245 million in new funding at a $3 billion valuation, Axios has learned from a source familiar with the company's finances.

Between the lines: Warby had been widely viewed as a 2020 IPO candidate, but seems to have opted to remain private longer due to both the pandemic and some struggles for other direct-to-consumer personal product brands.

Sara Fischer
17 mins ago

Biden narrowly beats Trump in convention speech ratings

Data: Nielsen; Note: Night one of the 2008 and 2012 conventions were pushed due to hurricanes; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

About 23.8 million people watched President Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday, according to early figures from Nielsen. That's about 3% fewer viewers than the 24.6 million who tuned into Joe Biden's speech at the Democratic National Convention last week.

The big picture: TV ratings for the RNC were down about 21% on average this year across all four nights compared to 2016. They were also down 10% compared to the 2020 DNC.

