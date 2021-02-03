Sign up for our daily briefing

Combatting golf's distance boom

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio

Professional golfers are hitting the ball such long distances that courses can't keep up. Now, golf's governing bodies appear ready to act.

Driving the news: The USGA and the R&A (Europe) jointly announced Tuesday that they will explore four potential changes intended to curb distance gains:

  • Changing the specifications of equipment
  • Changing how manufacturers test equipment
  • Limiting the maximum club length to 46 inches
  • Allowing tournament organizers to implement equipment standards

What they're saying:

"Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the-ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. ... We're just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses."
— USGA CEO Mike Davis, via Golfweek

The backdrop: Three key factors in determining hitting distance have undergone significant advancements this century: the swing, the club and the ball.

  • It's put the game at a crossroads: Should courses expand to keep up with the modern golfer, or should equipment be altered to reduce distance?
  • A year ago, the USGA and R&A stated that the continuing increase in length was "detrimental" to the game.

By the numbers: In 1990, the average PGA Tour driving distance was 262.8 yards. In 2020, it was 296.4 yards — an increase of nearly 13%.

  • Bernhard Langer, who plays on the PGA's senior circuit, drives the ball farther at age 63 (273.5 yards) than he did in his prime (269.7 yards in 1985).

The big picture: If distance-related changes are made at the professional level, it could lead to a bifurcation of rules like we have in baseball.

  • Just as metal bats are used at every level below the majors and minors, certain golf equipment could be permitted for everyday players, but not pros.

What's next: There's no timeline for when the proposed changes, if adopted, would be implemented.

  • But it likely won't be for at least another year, as the USGA and R&A gather research alongside manufacturers and other stakeholders.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
42 mins ago - World

Mario Draghi accepts mandate to form Italy's next government

Matarella (with his back to the camera) receives Draghi for consultations. Photo: Handout via Getty Images.

Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, has accepted a mandate from Italy's president to form a national unity government.

Why it matters: Italy's government collapsed last week over a dispute about the disbursement of recovery funds from the EU, and the popular prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has been unable to cobble together a parliamentary majority. That task now falls to Draghi, with an election looming if he fails.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Pot stocks boom as industry sees prohibition ending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

GameStop and the "meme" stocks have attracted much of the market's attention in recent weeks, but cannabis stocks have been the market's real standout in 2021 thanks to renewed expectations of U.S. legalization.

The big picture: Many have quietly doubled their stock price in less than a month of trading.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - World

Aung San Suu Kyi charged after Myanmar coup

Photo: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities in Myanmar on Wednesday filed charges against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing and using walkie-talkies found in her home, just days after she was detained by the military.

Driving the news: The Biden administration has designated the seizure of power a "coup," opening the door to sanctions and a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow