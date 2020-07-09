42 mins ago - Economy & Business

The price of gold is surging, but not because of coronavirus

Despite holding in a tight range through most of the second quarter, gold has broken higher since late June and "seems to have recovered its mojo," Ross Norman, CEO of Metals Daily, told MarketWatch.

What's happening: Gold is "neither responding to either the U.S. dollar nor the virus, but the second quarter economic impact," of the massive M2 money supply growth leading to concerns about future inflation, debt and negative real yield on U.S. Treasuries, Norman added. "The precious metal stayed above the $1,800 level and hit its highest in nearly nine years Wednesday," Norman said.

Jul 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

New York Fed index shows decline in recent economic data

The New York Fed's collection of real-time data indicators contributing to U.S. GDP growth showed a decline, reaching -7.35% for the week ended July 4, down from -6.81%.

What it means: The WEI is an index of ten daily and weekly indicators of real economic activity, scaled to align with the four-quarter GDP growth rate, according to the New York Fed. It follows a string of real-time data analysis from investment banks and asset managers that shows economic data stalling or declining since mid-June.

Updated 7 mins ago - World

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Uighur human rights abuses

The Treasury Department announced Thursday that the U.S. has sanctioned four Chinese Communist Party officials and the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

Why it matters: The sanctions designations, pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Act passed by Congress in 2016, mark a significant escalation in the Trump administration's response to the Chinese government's detainment of over 1 million Uighurs in internment camps.

Dave Lawler
31 mins ago - World

Mayor of Seoul found dead

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has been found dead hours after his daughter reported him missing, prompting a massive manhunt, Yonhap news agency reports.

What we know: Park's disappearance came a day after allegations of sexual harassment against him were published in local media, according to the FT, which also reports that his daughter had found a "will-like message."

