12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Amid global worry, gold hits 9-year high

Swiss gold bars in Paris in February. Photo: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

The price of gold surpassed its 2011 peak of $1,891.90 per ounce this week, with bullion hitting $1,902.02 at the close of trading in New York on Friday, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and increased tensions between the U.S and China are fueling demand for safer assets, according to Bloomberg.

The big picture: Though stocks have recently rallied, some investors remain concerned that state lockdowns and unprecedented federal stimulus packages could further disrupt the economy and spur inflation amid sluggish growth, boosting the value of precious metals.

Marisa Fernandez
19 mins ago - Health

"I am in a risk category": Fauci says he won't be getting on a plane

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MarketWatch Saturday he won't get on a plane nor eat at restaurants due to the current state of the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: States are figuring out how to mitigate cases without completely halting their economies. But for the past two months, many are seeing cases and hospitalizations rise.

Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

Marisa Fernandez
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall

A closed sign outside a museum in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

33% of America's museums are at a "significant risk" of closing permanently by next fall due to economic distress from coronavirus-related shutdowns, an American Alliance of Museums survey has found.

Why it matters: Ticket and gift shop sales, school trips and museum events are primary sources of funding, AAM President and CEO Laura Lott told NPR.

