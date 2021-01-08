Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Global doubts about U.S. strength and stability will outlast Trump

Cleaning up after the riot. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty

While Americans lament the cracks in American democracy and President Trump's disastrous COVID-19 response, world leaders observe something of global consequence: the growing instability of a weakening superpower. There will be a price to pay.

What they're saying: "What we saw in the United States yesterday evening and today shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is," gloated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

  • “America no longer charts the course and so has lost all right to set it — and, even more so, to impose it on others," said Konstantin Kosachyov, chair of the foreign affairs committee in Russia's upper house.

Why it matters: While some Americans might see a silver lining in this week's events — a Republican establishment deserting Trump, himself now tainted with a violent attempt to obstruct the orderly transition of power — in most countries the story is painted with a broader brush.

  • America is seen as weak, failing in its COVID-19 response, unable to protect its own Congress and awash with political charlatans and militia violence.

Whether or not this is an accurate description is not important.

  • Four years of Trump have cast an existential doubt on America's strength, which will breed miscalculations, tension and conflict.
  • The Biden administration will need to work long and hard to restore U.S. deterrence and prestige.
  • The Trump administration has not only alienated American allies and encouraged China and Russia, it has signaled to many that the liberal order is beyond repair.

The big picture: The world is witnessing a global revolt, targeting power structures seen as hollow, corrupt or unrepresentative. That revolt is more about destroying current power structures than the fine details of building new ones. Democracies are especially vulnerable.

Describing what happened on Capitol Hill as a "mob," "populism" or even "terrorism" simply doesn't cut it.

  • It disregards global context, from Brexit to the rise of Hindu nationalism.
  • It fails to see that the growing resistance to the current world order is not a passing problem, a bump in the road, but a new status quo.
  • It fantasizes about erasing the Trump years, instead of seeing them for what they are: the omens of a new age.

Go deeper: America's global image is in tatters

Nadav Eyal is an Israeli journalist and the author of "REVOLT: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalization," published January 2021 by Ecco (HarperCollins).

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - World

"Disgraceful scenes": World leaders condemn chaos at U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

World leaders reacted with horror after a pro-Trump mob assaulted American democracy and the peaceful transfer of power by storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as lawmakers were attempting to certify President-elect Biden's victory in November.

Why it matters: The U.S. government is typically a leading voice in condemning political violence all over the world.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

National Association of Manufacturers suggests Pence invoke the 25th Amendment

Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Leading business groups condemned President Trump following the violence at the Capitol, with the National Association of Manufacturers urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump and "preserve democracy."

Why it matters: Big business is usually friendly territory for President Trump, who falsely claims the election was "stolen" from him and encouraged protestors to march to the Capitol building. But folks are speaking out ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's tenure and insisting the violence cease.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Republicans turn on Trump after mob violence at the Capitol

Trump supporters breached security and entered the Capitol Wednesday as Congress debated the 2020 Electoral Vote certification. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty

As pro-Trump rioters broke windows and flooded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, many Republicans called for an end to the violence and urged President Trump to condemn the mob's actions.

Why it matters: Some Republicans came right out and blamed the president. Others withdrew their plan to object to the certification of President-elect Biden's election win, including the outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.), a close Trump ally, who said she "cannot now in good conscience object" after the riot.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow