Economy & Business

Stock losses are mounting around the globe

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Overseas stocks performed even worse than the U.S. on Thursday.

The state of play: Europe’s benchmark index fell 11.5%, its worst day in history; Brazil’s Bovespa dropped as much as 20%, extending this year’s loss to nearly 50% in dollar terms; Canada’s benchmark TSX index lost 12%, for its worst day since 1940.

  • MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks stock exchanges in 49 countries, fell by 9.5% and is now at its lowest level since early 2017.

The big picture: The losses are mounting because there has not yet been a coherent global policy response and perhaps, more importantly, nothing from the world's largest economy, analysts say.

  • "Market psychology is focused on a U.S. fiscal response, perhaps as a shorthand for U.S. leadership domestically and internationally in this moment of crisis," Marc Chandler, managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients.
  • Further, he added in a conversation with Axios: "The focus continues to be on the U.S. because the virus outbreak is growing fast and we seem to be behind the curve. We’re still the key country."

Courtenay Brown

Stocks fall 4% as sell-off worsens

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks fell more than 4% on Thursday, extending the market’s worst week since the financial crisis in 2008 following a spike in coronavirus cases around the world.

The big picture: All three indices are in correction, down over 10% from recent record-highs, amid a global market rout. It's the S&P 500's quickest decline into correction territory in the index's history, per Deutsche Bank.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks fall more than 3% as coronavirus cases spike

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Wall Street had its worst day in two years on Monday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy. The S&P 500 fell 3.3%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 1,030 points (3.5%).

The big picture: This is the U.S. stock market's biggest reaction thus far to the coronavirus, largely shrugging it off as a threat to the global economy (though the bond market has not). While the S&P is down from record highs — which it notched last week — the index is still above lows touched earlier this year.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus outbreak has likely already pushed multiple countries into recession

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on March 5. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to under 0.5% with the 30-year below 1% for the first time ever, oil plummeted by as much as 31%, Australia's ASX index lost 7.3% (its worst day since the financial crisis) and markets in Asia and Europe cratered.

What happened: The economic shock of the coronavirus looks set to worsen as more places around the world, including the U.S., may institute quarantine measures that would severely reduce consumer activity.

