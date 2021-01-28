Sign up for our daily briefing

Where global investment is flowing

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Cross-border investment fell off a cliff in 2020, dropping 42% to $859 billion from 2019's $1.5 trillion, according to official UN figures.

By the numbers: Developed countries saw a 69% reduction in inflows.

  • The U.K. actually saw an outflow of $1.3 billion, after inflows of $45 billion in 2019: Investors were more interested in taking money out of the Brexit-hit nation than they were in putting money in.
  • The U.S. dropped to $134 billion, while China was one of the few gainers, seeing $163 billion of inflows and gaining the top spot for the first time.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 21 hours ago - Technology

Apple's quarterly sales top $100 billion for first time

Credit: Apple

Spurred by strong sales of the latest iPhones, Apple reported it took in a record $111 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, as the company crushed expectations.

Why it matters: The move showed even a pandemic didn't dull demand for Apple's latest smartphones.

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Commission explores how the U.S. could eliminate pandemic threats by 2030 — Variants demand tougher response at a moment of national exhaustion.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci: COVID vaccine rollout should prioritize people of color Vaccine hesitancy is decreasing in the U.S.
  3. States: New York AG investigation finds state severely undercounted COVID nursing home deaths.
  4. Economy: 2020 was the economy's worst year since 1946.
  5. World: U.K. surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths44% of Israelis have already received at least one vaccine dose.
  6. Sports: Miami Heat to screen fans using coronavirus-sniffing dogsHow Tampa Bay is juggling a Super Bowl and a pandemic.
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

GM plans to end sales of gasoline powered cars by 2035

GM CEO Mary Barra at the GM Orion Assembly Plant plant for electric and self-driving vehicles in Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

General Motors is setting a worldwide target to end sales of gasoline and diesel powered cars, pickups and SUVs by 2035, the automaker said Thursday.

Why it matters: GM's plan marks one of the auto industry's most aggressive steps to transform their portfolio to electric models that currently represent a tiny fraction of overall sales.

