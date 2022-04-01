Global dealmaking tops $1 trillion in Q1

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Companies announced just over $1 trillion of mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022, which ended yesterday, according to Refinitiv.

That's a big number for a first quarter, which begins as many deal-makers are still shaking sand from their vacation shoes. In fact, it's the fourth-largest Q1 tally ever.

That's a small number in context of last year, which was a record-breaker with $1.3 trillion of activity. Moreover, monthly volumes moved in the wrong direction.

What to know: Q1 was one of the most complex, challenging quarters ever for dealmakers.

It began with Omicron, got a brief respite and then was consumed by the war in Ukraine. All the while, inflation and a public equities pullback.

For context, Q1 2019 was a macroeconomic cakewalk. And it didn't hit the $1 trillion mark.

The biggest questions swirl around March, which had the lowest dollar volume since January 2021 and the lowest deal volume since August 2020. Was that a war-related blip or part of a slippery descent?

By the numbers: Private equity volume grew 17% year-over-year to $288 billion, meaning it represented nearly 28% of global M&A, although the number of deals fell by 23.3%.

The largest deal, by far, was Microsoft's planned purchase of Activision Blizzard (see more about that below).

U.S. M&A activity fell to $517 billion from $644 billion in Q1 2020, while China M&A dropped to $65 billion from $121 billion.

Global advisory league tables remained consistent, with Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citi in the top four spots. Same quartet for Europe.

Tech was again the top industry, growing its market share to around 26%, with financials again a distant second.

The bottom line: It's tough to take lessons or direction from such a tumultuous three months. Let's check back in on July 1st.