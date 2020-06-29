Global corporate defaults have already surpassed those in 2019
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
A total of 119 companies have defaulted on debt so far this year, meaning that in just over five months there have been more corporate defaults than the full year 2019, S&P Global reported Friday.
What they're saying: "Both Europe and other developed regions have seen a considerable increase in defaults compared with previous years and have either matched or surpassed their full year tallies in 2017, 2018, and 2019," Sudeep Kesh, head of S&P Global Credit Markets Research, said in a press release.
The big picture: The U.S. has led the way with 78 defaults so far this year and that was before the announcement of Chesapeake Energy's bankruptcy filing on Sunday.
- With 16 defaults so far in 2020, Europe has surpassed its full year 2019 and 2018 tallies of 15 and 13, respectively.
Go deeper: Corporate debt issuance has already topped $1 trillion in 2020