Global corporate defaults have already surpassed those in 2019

A total of 119 companies have defaulted on debt so far this year, meaning that in just over five months there have been more corporate defaults than the full year 2019, S&P Global reported Friday.

What they're saying: "Both Europe and other developed regions have seen a considerable increase in defaults compared with previous years and have either matched or surpassed their full year tallies in 2017, 2018, and 2019," Sudeep Kesh, head of S&P Global Credit Markets Research, said in a press release.

The big picture: The U.S. has led the way with 78 defaults so far this year and that was before the announcement of Chesapeake Energy's bankruptcy filing on Sunday.

  • With 16 defaults so far in 2020, Europe has surpassed its full year 2019 and 2018 tallies of 15 and 13, respectively.

Another coronavirus-driven economic dip may need new policy ideas

The economic progress made by the U.S. over the last month is slowly falling apart. Three of the four most populous states in the country are seeing notable increases in confirmed cases of COVID-19, business activity is contracting, consumer confidence is retreating, bankruptcy filings are rising, and the stock market is falling.

Why it matters: Even before governors in various states announced new bar and restaurant restrictions on Friday, "high frequency data on service sector activity suggests businesses and consumers may already be responding to the surge in new cases," economists at asset manager Nomura wrote in a note to clients.

The (near) cashless society arrives

People have suddenly stopped using money — of the bill-and-coin variety — for fear it may spread the virus. Some worried shopkeepers have stopped accepting it, too.

Why it matters: The coronavirus may have changed our buying and payment habits forever. Online shopping is through the roof, and consumers are rushing to get "contactless" credit and debit cards, which are tapped at a merchant terminal rather than inserted or swiped.

Millions more homes face flood risk than previously thought

Nearly 70% more properties in the U.S. are at substantial risk of flooding compared to government estimates, new peer-reviewed analysis shows.

Why it matters: Increased flooding, including from sea level rise and intensifying rains, is one of the clearest and most expensive impacts from rising global temperatures.

