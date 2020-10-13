29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Global central bankers set the stage for more easy policy

Data: BofA Global Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda became the latest central bank chief to tip his hat to the possibility of easier monetary policy in recent weeks, saying during the Institute of International Finance's annual meeting Monday that the BOJ would "not hesitate to take additional easing measures as necessary."

What they're saying: "The BOJ hasn't run out of policy tools," Kuroda added. "We have a lot of policy tools to counter [damage from the pandemic]. We are flexible, innovative when considering measures to take."

Around the world: The Bank of England on Monday moved a step closer to adopting negative interest rates, writing to banks to ask them how ready they would be for such a move.

  • The Fed's Charles Evans said last week that there was “still quite a bit of flexibility in the asset purchase side right now, and it allows us flexibility to also provide more accommodation if that's necessary."
  • European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde warned at the end of September in a meeting with the European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee that the central bank “continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate.”

Oct 12, 2020

Markets ride the blue wave

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Markets got a shot in the arm from fiscal stimulus expectations last week, but it's not negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration that's got investors' attention — it's the largesse of spending expected from Pelosi, President Joe Biden and a Democratic Senate in 2021.

What's happening: Trump's polling numbers have fallen through the floor since the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

Jeff Tracy
7 mins ago - Sports

MLB hosts its first fans of the season

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Globe Life Field hosted 10,700 fans for Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night, and will do the same for the rest of the series, as well as next week's World Series.

Why it matters: These are the first baseball games all year with fans that aren't made of cardboard, and the operation's success — or failure — will dictate MLB's 2021 attendance policy.

56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jerome Powell's ironic legacy on economic inequality

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If there's anyone who should be talking about economic inequality it's Jerome Powell, a man who as Fed chair has aimed a spotlight on the issue and put the Fed on an intentional trajectory toward reducing it through policy.

Yes, but: Pressed for answers on how the central bank's policies have impacted wealth and income inequality among Americans during last week's virtual meeting with the National Association for Business Economics, Powell dodged and downplayed.

