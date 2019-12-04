Where it stands: The report projects that emissions will be up 0.6% this year, compared to a 2.1% rise in 2018, according to the tally of CO2 from fossil fuels and industrial processes.

However, the estimated change this year ranges from a dip of 0.2% to an increase of 1.5%, which means that a slight decline can't be ruled out, the authors said.

The data arrives amid the major United Nations climate change conference in Madrid, where UN officials hope to lay the groundwork for nations to implement more ambitious policies.

The big picture: While use of coal — the most CO2-emitting fuel — fell slightly this year, that was offset by rising oil and natural gas consumption, so the overall movement is still upward.

“Carbon dioxide emissions must decline sharply if the world is to meet the ‘well below 2°C’ mark set out in the Paris Agreement, and every year with growing emissions makes that target even more difficult to reach,” said Robbie Andrew of the CICERO Center for International Climate Research, which is part of the Global Carbon Project.

