Sen. Jeanne Shaheen calls on Giuliani to testify about his role in Ukraine issue

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) on Wednesday called on President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to testify "under oath" before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about his role in pushing the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Why it matters: Shaheen is the first senator to call on Giuliani to testify about the Ukrainian conversation and whistleblower complaint. Her statement comes after Giuliani said on Fox News Tuesday night that he "never talked to a Ukrainian official until the State Department called me and asked me to do it."