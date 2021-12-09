Sign up for our daily briefing

Gig (work) is up

Expand chart
Re-created from Pew; Chart: Axios Visuals

One in six Americans have earned cash through gig apps — DoorDash or TaskRabbit, for example — per new data from the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: U.S. adults who have earned money gig apps are most likely to be younger, non-white and from lower-income households.

  • Over half say they tap in to save money or cover gaps in their income.
  • 41% non-white gig workers feel they’re in danger while doing their jobs vs. 28% white workers who feel the same.

P.S. … New proposals unveiled today would require gig workers in the European Union to get minimum wage and sick pay.

Go deeper

Nathan Bomey
Dec 8, 2021 - Economy & Business

Remote pay cuts likely to vanish in 2022

Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pay cuts for remote workers who move to less expensive areas: We hardly knew ye.

Why it matters: Because of the scramble for top employees, the local cost of living may become less of a factor in setting wages.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Mike Allen, author of AM
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden unveils "Building a Better America" branding

President Biden speaks on infrastructure while visiting a bridge in Woodstock, N.H., last month. Photo: John Tully/Getty Images

President Biden today launched a new website and unveiled bold new branding as part of a nationwide tour to sell the benefits of his infrastructure package.

Why it matters: The White House says passage of the new law shows the ability to "forge bipartisan consensus and prove our democracy can deliver big wins" even in these toxic times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

The Biden administration's tightrope act on tech

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo made waves in Washington when she criticized Europe's planned regulations of tech companies, despite the White House's interests in reining in the sector at home.

Why it matters: The incident reveals the balancing act the Biden administration performs as it weighs talking tough on Big Tech while standing up for U.S. firms abroad.

Go deeper (1 min. read)