One in six Americans have earned cash through gig apps — DoorDash or TaskRabbit, for example — per new data from the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: U.S. adults who have earned money gig apps are most likely to be younger, non-white and from lower-income households.

Over half say they tap in to save money or cover gaps in their income.

they tap in to save money or cover gaps in their income. 41% non-white gig workers feel they’re in danger while doing their jobs vs. 28% white workers who feel the same.

P.S. … New proposals unveiled today would require gig workers in the European Union to get minimum wage and sick pay.