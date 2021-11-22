Sign up for our daily briefing

Germany debates forced vax

A health care worker administering a coronavirus vaccine in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 23. Photo: Malte Krudewig/picture alliance via Getty Images

Members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc have called for coronavirus vaccine mandates to head off a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: The country's seven-day coronavirus case rate rose to 372.7 per 100,000 people on Sunday — the highest level since the pandemic began — and it has a vaccination rate of just 68%.

What they're saying: "We've reached a point at which we must clearly say that we need de facto compulsory vaccination and a lockdown for the unvaccinated," Tilman Kuban, head of the youth wing of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, wrote in the newspaper Die Welt on Sunday.

Yes, but: Required vaccinations wouldn't be an immediate solution to the rising cases, as people are not considered fully vaccinated until several days after their shot or second dose, depending on which type of vaccine they receive.

The big picture: The debate over whether to issue federal and state vaccination mandates comes as the country is also debating whether to follow its neighbor Austria into another national lockdown, according to the New York Times.

Go deeper: Austria to enter national COVID lockdown

Axios
15 hours ago - Health

U.K. extends COVID booster shots to over-40s

Health Secretary Sajid Javid (C) visiting to a pop-up vaccination site in west London in July. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.K. government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine booster program in an attempt to avoid following other European countries in imposing restrictions to counter coronavirus surges, per Bloomberg.

What's happening: Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that everyone over the age of 40 could get a booster shot from Monday.

Caitlin OwensKavya Beheraj
Updated Nov 21, 2021 - Health

America's Thanksgiving gamble

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus cases are rising, nationally and in most states — an ominous trend heading into the week of Thanksgiving.

The big picture: Two-thirds of Americans plan to have Thanksgiving gatherings that resemble their pre-pandemic festivities, according to recent Monmouth University polling. But as cases rise, travel and indoor celebrations will put the millions of unvaccinated Americans at risk.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
30 mins ago - Technology

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own defense

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Elizabeth Holmes today continued testifying in her criminal fraud trial, after unexpectedly taking the stand in her own defense on Friday.

The latest: The former Theranos CEO sought to undermine prosecutor claims that she lied to prospective investors about the blood testing company's work with drug makers.

