In Germany, thieves broke into Dresden's Green Vault, one of the world's oldest museums, and made off with three priceless sets of 18th century Baroque jewelry that officials said would be impossible to sell on the open market, AP reports.

Why it matters: The treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony was established in 1723, and today contains around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials on display in Dresden's Royal Palace.