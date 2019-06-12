KKR strikes deal for German publisher Axel Springer

Last week Axios Pro Rata discussed how KKR was in talks to buy out the minority shareholders in German publisher Axel Springer, via a public tender.

By the numbers: The deal was publicly announced Wednesday morning, valuing Axel Springer at around $7.7 billion, or €63 per share. That's a 12.5% premium to yesterday's close, and a 40% premium to where shares traded before the first reports of a deal.