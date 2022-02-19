Sign up for our daily briefing

German chancellor points to "indications" that Kremlin is still open to dialogue

Erin Doherty

German chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the 2022 Munich Security Conference on February 19, 2022 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that there are "important indications" that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could still be avoided through diplomacy, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: Any attack would be a "serious mistake" with high "political, economic and geostrategic costs," Scholz added on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

  • Scholz said that the Kremlin signaled openness to negotiations, pointing to a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, per Reuters.
  • "We will differentiate clearly between untenable demands and legitimate security interests," Scholz said.

State of play: Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it would face "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades Ukraine, one day after President Biden said that he is "convinced" Putin has made the decision to invade.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Western inaction against Russian aggression on Saturday, saying Ukraine has acted as a "shield" for the past eight years.

What he's saying: "If you go back far enough in the history books you can find grounds for wars that last a few hundred years and destroy our entire continent," Scholz said.

  • "Peace can only be preserved in Europe if borders are no longer shifted around."

Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

  1. Health: America's rapid — yet unequal — pandemic off-ramp — COVID cases plummet all across the U.S. — Health workers weigh their options.
  2. Vaccines: New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers — CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response.
  4. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan — Virginia Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates.
  5. World: The Winter Olympics' COVID strategy worked pretty well — Canadian police arrest over 100 people in trucker protests — U.S. to spend $250 million in vaccine support to African countries — BTS to perform in South Korea amid COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Erin Doherty
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The number of LGBTQ-identifying adults is soaring

Expand chart
Data: Gallup; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population "in the not too distant future" as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Ukraine's president criticizes Western "appeasement" of Putin's aggression

Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a searing criticism of Western inaction against Russian aggression on Saturday, arguing that Ukraine has acted as a "shield" for the past eight years and that Europe's security architecture has utterly failed.

Why it matters: Zelensky's closely watched address to the Munich Security Conference came just one day after President Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that he plans to target Kyiv.

