Pompeo to give foreign policy speech in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs

Photo: Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver a foreign policy speech at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday, just weeks ahead of two runoff races that will determine control of the Senate.

Why it matters: Pompeo, widely seen as a likely 2024 presidential candidate, has frequently been criticized for violating norms restricting the secretary of state from overtly partisan activities.

  • He is currently under investigation by the Office of Special Counsel for delivering an RNC speech from a rooftop in Jerusalem during a trip to Israel.
  • Pompeo also drew ire last month for refusing to say whether the State Department would cooperate with the transition to the Biden administration, instead stating: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

What to watch: A statement says Pompeo's speech will be focused on "the China challenge to U.S. national security and academic freedom."

Go deeper

Barak RavidAlayna Treene
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The only Trump foreign policy Biden wants to keep

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Joe Biden disagrees with most of President Trump's foreign policy initiatives, but several of his advisers tell Axios that there is one he plans to keep: the Abraham Accords.

Why it matters: Continuing to push the Abraham Accords — the biblical branding the administration has given to the individual normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — could help Biden build positive relationships with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders in the Persian Gulf.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Giuliani doing "very well" after coronavirus hospitalization

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters that he spoke Monday morning with his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was admitted to the hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, and that he's doing "very well" and does not have a fever.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country and meeting with lawmakers, as part of the Trump legal team's push to overturn the results of the election. He has often not worn a mask at these events.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals across the U.S. reach breaking pointVaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January.
  2. Politics: Giuliani has tested positive for COVID, Trump says — Biden unveils picks for key health positions.
  3. Vaccine: Initial COVID vaccine supply 10% of original government promise — An alarming number of Americans would reject a COVID vaccine — Azar: Vaccine will be available to all by mid-2021.
  4. World: U.S. sets new coronavirus records while Europe bends the curve — 2021 World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore instead of Davos.
  5. Business: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow