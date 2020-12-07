Pompeo to give foreign policy speech in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo: Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver a foreign policy speech at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday, just weeks ahead of two runoff races that will determine control of the Senate.
Why it matters: Pompeo, widely seen as a likely 2024 presidential candidate, has frequently been criticized for violating norms restricting the secretary of state from overtly partisan activities.
- He is currently under investigation by the Office of Special Counsel for delivering an RNC speech from a rooftop in Jerusalem during a trip to Israel.
- Pompeo also drew ire last month for refusing to say whether the State Department would cooperate with the transition to the Biden administration, instead stating: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."
What to watch: A statement says Pompeo's speech will be focused on "the China challenge to U.S. national security and academic freedom."