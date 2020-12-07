Pompeo to give foreign policy speech in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver a foreign policy speech at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta on Wednesday, just weeks ahead of two runoff races that will determine control of the Senate.

Why it matters: Pompeo, widely seen as a likely 2024 presidential candidate, has frequently been criticized for violating norms restricting the secretary of state from overtly partisan activities.

He is currently under investigation by the Office of Special Counsel for delivering an RNC speech from a rooftop in Jerusalem during a trip to Israel.

Pompeo also drew ire last month for refusing to say whether the State Department would cooperate with the transition to the Biden administration, instead stating: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

What to watch: A statement says Pompeo's speech will be focused on "the China challenge to U.S. national security and academic freedom."