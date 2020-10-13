In photos: Georgia reports record turnout as early in-person voting begins

Voters line up inside of State Farm Arena, Georgia's largest early voting location, for the first day of early voting in the general election in Atlanta on Monday. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
There were long lines of voters into the night in Georgia, as officials reported a record 126,876 people cast their ballots after early in-person voting for the general election opened Monday.
The big picture: There were reports of some voting system technical glitches, but officials told the New York Times hours-long waits were mainly down to the large turnout, with many voters off work for Columbus Day in the battleground state that Trump won by 5 percentage points in 2016. Georgians are also casting their votes in two Senate races.
