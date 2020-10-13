1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Georgia reports record turnout as early in-person voting begins

Voters line up inside of State Farm Arena, Georgia's largest early voting location, for the first day of early voting in the general election in Atlanta on Monday. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

There were long lines of voters into the night in Georgia, as officials reported a record 126,876 people cast their ballots after early in-person voting for the general election opened Monday.

The big picture: There were reports of some voting system technical glitches, but officials told the New York Times hours-long waits were mainly down to the large turnout, with many voters off work for Columbus Day in the battleground state that Trump won by 5 percentage points in 2016. Georgians are also casting their votes in two Senate races.

Voters wait in line at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center. A "record 7.6 million Georgians registered to vote," for this election, WABE reports.
A socially distanced line at the recreation Center. Early voting in Georgia runs until Oct. 30. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
A line at the center. A spokesperson for the Georgia Secretary of State's office told CNN the turnout is down to election "enthusiasm," noting there are three weeks of early voting and that absentee ballots are an option. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Voters cast their ballots inside of State Farm Arena. American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia executive director Andrea Young told the NYT, "People are very energized. Georgia this year is a place where your vote matters." Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

In photos: Deadly storm Delta leaves thousands without power in Louisiana

People work to seal the openings of a damaged bar on Oct. 10 in Lake Charles, La. "Moderate to major river flooding will continue across the Calcasieu and Mermentau river basins in Louisiana through much of next week," the National Hurricane Center said on Oct. 11. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Three deaths have been linked to former Hurricane Delta, as PowerOutage.us reported over 100,000 customers remained without power in Louisiana on Tuesday morning — four days after the storm made landfall in the state.

Details: Louisiana officials said Sunday a man, 86, died while refueling a generator in a shed that caught fire and a woman, 70, died in a fire "likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage." In the Florida Panhandle, Okaloosa County sheriff's office said a 19-year old Illinois tourist drowned Saturday "after being caught in a rip."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test — Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in CapitolFauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad.
  2. Health: Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient — Scientists confirm first documented COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. — Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine
  3. Economics: The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests.
  4. World: Vaccine initiative now covers almost entire world, but not U.S. or Russia —U.K. prime minister announces 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  5. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
GOP senator defends Trump by claiming mask mandate would have failed

One of President Trump's most loyal Senate allies says it was a sign of "respect" from the president to not push for nationwide face mask adoption.

  • Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told "Axios on HBO" that "Trump's default position is generally for individual responsibility and individual outcomes. And so while he's said, 'It's up to you,' that's a respect."

Why it matters: Face masks are a key part of controlling the spread of coronavirus, and many state and local officials clashed over implementing mask mandates.

