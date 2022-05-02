Georgia players dominate 2022 NFL Draft

Table: Will Chase/Axios

The 87th NFL draft is in the books, as 262 players from 105 schools took the next step in their football journey.

By the numbers: Draftees represented all 10 Power Five and Group of Five conferences, four independent schools, nine FCS conferences and five D-II conferences.

Georgia's 15 draftees are the most since the NFL introduced the seven-round format in 1994.

The SEC produced the most picks for the 16th straight year, and its 65 draftees tied its haul from last year as the most ever.

Cincinnati's nine draftees are the most by a non-Power Five school since at least 1990, when Houston had seven.

Texas didn't produce a pick for the first time since 2014, and just the second time since 1938.

