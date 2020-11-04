Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Why Georgia and North Carolina are still too close to call

Georgia and North Carolina were both seen as battlegrounds this election cycle, but not many predicted they’d be among the last states to be called.

We find out what’s happening on the ground, and when a projected winner may be declared, with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein and Duke’s Polis: Center for Politics director of research Deondra Rose.

Fadel Allassan
23 mins ago - Health

U.S. exceeds 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. reported 103,087 new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day record for cases, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Why it matters: This is the first time the U.S. has reported over 100,000 new cases in a single day — a reminder of the high stakes of the election as votes continue to be tabulated.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bush v. Gore II looks unlikely

President Trump holds results in the East Room early today. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

With Joe Biden closing in on 270 electoral votes, the Trump campaign filed a flurry of ballot-related lawsuits that legal experts say are unlikely to produce a Bush v. Gore sequel.

The state of play: Biden will win Wisconsin and Michigan, the AP projected. Biden can clear 270 electoral votes by hanging on in Nevada and Arizona — or winning Pennsylvania.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

