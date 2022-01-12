Sign up for our daily briefing

Georgia fans buying championship apparel at record pace

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Georgia fans are buying championship gear at a historic rate. 41 years of waiting will do that to you.

Driving the news: Fanatics says it sold more Georgia championship merchandise in the first 24 hours after the Bulldogs' victory than the previous best-selling school (2021 Alabama) sold in the first 30 days.

Top-sellers:

The big picture: "Merchandise sales are just one of the many ways the Bulldogs will capitalize on this national title," notes Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams (subscription).

  • "High-profile victories generally produce short-term increases in sponsorship and licensing revenue, and larger impacts in the form of donations, future ticket sales and future recruiting."
  • Georgia already generates more football revenue than almost any other school ($134.4 million in Fiscal 2020). Naturally, it also ranks near the top in spending ($48.5 million budget).

Go deeper: Georgia's unmatched recruiting spending (USA Today)

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Updated Jan 11, 2022 - Sports

Georgia beats Alabama to win first national title in 41 years

Stetson Bennett (left, with cigar) got his storybook ending. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

At long last, Dawg Nation's 41-year wait is over.

Driving the news: Georgia finally slayed the dragon Monday night in Indianapolis, beating an Alabama team it had lost to seven straight times to win its first national championship since 1981.

Neil Irwin
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Oriana Gonzalez
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

