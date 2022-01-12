Georgia fans buying championship apparel at record pace

Georgia fans are buying championship gear at a historic rate. 41 years of waiting will do that to you.

Driving the news: Fanatics says it sold more Georgia championship merchandise in the first 24 hours after the Bulldogs' victory than the previous best-selling school (2021 Alabama) sold in the first 30 days.

The big picture: "Merchandise sales are just one of the many ways the Bulldogs will capitalize on this national title," notes Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams (subscription).

"High-profile victories generally produce short-term increases in sponsorship and licensing revenue, and larger impacts in the form of donations, future ticket sales and future recruiting."

Georgia already generates more football revenue than almost any other school ($134.4 million in Fiscal 2020). Naturally, it also ranks near the top in spending ($48.5 million budget).

