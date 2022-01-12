Georgia fans buying championship apparel at record pace

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Georgia fans are buying championship gear at a historic rate. 41 years of waiting will do that to you.
Driving the news: Fanatics says it sold more Georgia championship merchandise in the first 24 hours after the Bulldogs' victory than the previous best-selling school (2021 Alabama) sold in the first 30 days.
Top-sellers:
The big picture: "Merchandise sales are just one of the many ways the Bulldogs will capitalize on this national title," notes Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams (subscription).
- "High-profile victories generally produce short-term increases in sponsorship and licensing revenue, and larger impacts in the form of donations, future ticket sales and future recruiting."
- Georgia already generates more football revenue than almost any other school ($134.4 million in Fiscal 2020). Naturally, it also ranks near the top in spending ($48.5 million budget).
Go deeper: Georgia's unmatched recruiting spending (USA Today)