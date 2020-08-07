1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

George W. Bush's new book to include his portraits of immigrants

Mike Allen, author of AM

The book includes Bush's portraits of Annika Sörenstam and Gilbert Tuhabonye. Courtesy Crown and George W. Bush Presidential Center

President George W. Bush will be out with a new book, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants," on March 2 that includes his paintings of 43 Americans who "exemplify ... our proud history as a nation of immigrants."

What they're saying: The president writes in the introduction, "While I recognize that immigration can be an emotional issue, I reject the premise that it is a partisan issue. It is perhaps the most American of issues, and it should be one that unites us."

Also in March, the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas will begin an exhibit on the value of immigrants to America, featuring his paintings.

  • The book will be published by Crown, which previously published three #1 N.Y. Times bestsellers by the president.
  • He was represented by Robert Barnett of Williams & Connolly.

Courtenay Brown
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy adds 1.8 million jobs in July

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. added 1.8 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 10.2% from 11.1% in June, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market continued to recover but the pace of job growth slowed significantly from June’s 4.8 million job gain, suggesting a stalled recovery as coronavirus cases surged and states pulled back on reopening plans.

Jeff Tracy
43 mins ago - Sports

The pandemic's impact on how sports are played

Damian Lillard shoots a free throw during one of the NBA's restart games. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sports are back, and on the surface, the actual gameplay looks fairly similar to when we last saw them.

But beneath that facade of normalcy lie some interesting trends spurred on by fan-less environments, long layoffs and condensed schedules.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

A soaring Nasdaq is just one slice of the buy-anything market

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Nasdaq closed above 11,000 for the first time on Thursday, ending the session higher for the seventh time in a row and eighth session in nine. It has gained nearly 10% since July 1.

Why it matters: It's not just tech stocks that have rallied recently. Just about every asset class has jumped in the third quarter, including many that typically have negative or inverse correlations to each other.

