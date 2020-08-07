George W. Bush's new book to include his portraits of immigrants

President George W. Bush will be out with a new book, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants," on March 2 that includes his paintings of 43 Americans who "exemplify ... our proud history as a nation of immigrants."

What they're saying: The president writes in the introduction, "While I recognize that immigration can be an emotional issue, I reject the premise that it is a partisan issue. It is perhaps the most American of issues, and it should be one that unites us."

Also in March, the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas will begin an exhibit on the value of immigrants to America, featuring his paintings.