Mueller report witness George Nader sentenced on child sex charges

Photo: Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images

Businessman George Nader, who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison on child sex charges, AP reports.

The big picture: Nader pleaded guilty in January to possessing child pornography and bringing a 14-year-old boy to the U.S. to engage in sexual activity. The Mueller report outlined how Nader acted as a conduit between Trump associates and Russians. He was also indicted last December on campaign finance charges for allegedly using straw donors to conceal contributions to Hillary Clinton.

Last KKK bomber convicted of 1963 Birmingham church attack dies

The 16th Street Baptist Church, site of the September 15, 1963, bombing in Birmingham, Ala., in July 2018. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The last surviving Ku Klux Klansmen who bombed a predominately Black church in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963, killing four girls, died from natural causes while serving a life sentence, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Friday.

Why it matters, per AP: The bombing exposed "the depths of hatred by white supremacists as Birmingham integrated its public schools" and served as a tipping point in the Civil Rights Movement.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 9,679,764 — Total deaths: 491,095 — Total recoveries — 4,879,856Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m ET: 2,444,483 — Total deaths: 124,732 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
  5. 🏀Sports: 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist

Coronavirus outbreaks in the South and West still pose a risk for more spread even in the states steadily mitigating cases, NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed at a White House coronavirus task force press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: This week, California, Florida and Texas have all seen more than 5,000 new cases each day, a first for any state other than New York since the pandemic was declared.

