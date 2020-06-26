Businessman George Nader, who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison on child sex charges, AP reports.

The big picture: Nader pleaded guilty in January to possessing child pornography and bringing a 14-year-old boy to the U.S. to engage in sexual activity. The Mueller report outlined how Nader acted as a conduit between Trump associates and Russians. He was also indicted last December on campaign finance charges for allegedly using straw donors to conceal contributions to Hillary Clinton.