22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NAACP president calls for federal law for transparency of police records

Photo: Axios

Derrick Johnson, national president and CEO of the NAACP, called for a federal policy requiring complete transparency for law enforcement and any disciplinary actions against the bad actors, during an Axios event on Friday.

What he's saying: "Many police unions negotiate in their contract that the records of officers are not to be publicly disclosed... An officer can create a lot of problems in discipline in one agency and then move onto another agency, and no one ever knows he or she actually was a problem officer or a bad apple."

Stef W. KightSam Baker
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The policies that could help fix policing

 Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

George Floyd's death has reignited the long and frustrating push to reform a law enforcement system whose systemic flaws have been visible for years.

Why it matters: Solving these problems will require deep political, structural and cultural changes, experts and advocates say — but they also point to a handful of specific policy changes that, while not a cure, would make a difference.

Sara Fischer
58 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Athletic lays off 8% of staff, implements company-wide pay cut

Adam Hansmann (left) and Alex Mather (right), co-founders of The Athletic. Photo: Steph Gray, courtesy of The Athletic

The Athletic is laying off nearly 8% of staff, 46 people, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: It's the latest media company that's been been forced to take drastic measures to survive the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Like many sports media outlets, The Athletic has been particularly impacted by the loss of live sports.

Felix Salmon
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Unpacking a surprise jobs report

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Can we trust this morning's surprisingly good employment report?

  • The short answer: Yes.
