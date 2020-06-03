Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) joined a protest against George Floyd's killing on Tuesday, after a week of similar demonstrations being held across the country.

Why it matters: Hurd, the only black GOP representative, is one of the only congressional Republicans to publicly join Floyd protesters and post about it online. He is not seeking re-election.

What he's saying: "What we are showing here in Houston is that you can be outraged by a black man getting murdered in police custody. We can be united for change in our society. And we can be thankful that law enforcement is enabling our First Amendment rights. And we can be pissed that some stupid people are looting and rioting, which goes against our American values," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Everything is not a binary choice. We can believe all these values and fell all these emotions at the same time," he added.

