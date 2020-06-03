2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Will Hurd joins George Floyd protesters in Houston

Rep. Will Hurd at the Capitol in November 2019. Photo: Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) joined a protest against George Floyd's killing on Tuesday, after a week of similar demonstrations being held across the country.

Why it matters: Hurd, the only black GOP representative, is one of the only congressional Republicans to publicly join Floyd protesters and post about it online. He is not seeking re-election.

What he's saying: "What we are showing here in Houston is that you can be outraged by a black man getting murdered in police custody. We can be united for change in our society. And we can be thankful that law enforcement is enabling our First Amendment rights. And we can be pissed that some stupid people are looting and rioting, which goes against our American values," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

  • "Everything is not a binary choice. We can believe all these values and fell all these emotions at the same time," he added.

Ursula PeranoSarah Grillo
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: George Floyd protests continue to grip the nation

A protestor in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued to spread across America on Monday as President Trump threatened to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continued.

The state of play: Protests have faced striking violence, including the use of tear gas, flash bangs, physical force and rubber bullets by law enforcement. Fires sparked as part of demonstrations have engulfed businesses and public property. Mayors have imposed curfews to curb protestors from late-night demonstrations.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests continue past curfews

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued Tuesday across the U.S. for the eighth consecutive day, prompting a federal response from the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The latest: Even with early curfews in New York City and Washington, D.C., protesters are still out en masse. Large crowds took a knee at Arizona's state capitol nearly an hour before the statewide 8 p.m. curfew, and a peaceful march dispersed in Chicago ahead of the city's 9 p.m. curfew.

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC officially plans to move 2020 convention to new city

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 2016. Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee is officially planning to move its 2020 convention to a new city given the ongoing restrictions in North Carolina due to the pandemic, the RNC announced Tuesday — moments after President Trump tweeted that the party is "forced to seek another state."

Details: However, the organization is still hoping to conduct the convention's "official business" in Charlotte, an RNC spokesperson said. But the part that most Americans think about the convention — the spectacle of speakers and the president accepting the Republican nomination itself — will be held in a different state with more relaxed COVID-19 laws.

