In photos: Voters cast primary ballots under curfew

Carol Elliott waits in line to vote on June 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Voters lined up for hours to cast ballots in presidential primaries across the U.S. on Tuesday, even amid curfews imposed for protests over George Floyd's killing.

Zoom in: D.C. and Philadelphia's mayors exempted voters from curfews as long as they got into line to vote by 8 p.m. In D.C., some waited in line for four hours near McKinley Technology High School and were still out well past the city's 7 p.m. curfew. Others outside Washington's Hardy Middle School were still in line after 9 p.m.

Voters take a knee at 7 p.m. to honor black lives near the Murch Elementary School in NW Washington, D.C. on June 2. Photo: Sara Goo/Axios
Voters wait in a line during early voting in Monroe County, Bloomington, Indiana on June 1. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A voter receives hand sanitizer from a poll worker in Northwest Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 2. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images
An election official waits to check in voters at McKinley Technology High School on June 2 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Voters stand in line on June 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Voters wait in a line during early voting in Monroe County, Bloomington, Indiana on June 2. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Voters cast ballots on June 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
A sign outside the Murch Elementary School in NW Washington, D.C. on June 2. Photo: Sara Goo/Axios
A woman votes at McKinley Technology High School on June 2 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In photos: George Floyd protests continue to grip the nation

A protestor in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued to spread across America on Monday as President Trump threatened to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continued.

The state of play: Protests have faced striking violence, including the use of tear gas, flash bangs, physical force and rubber bullets by law enforcement. Fires sparked as part of demonstrations have engulfed businesses and public property. Mayors have imposed curfews to curb protestors from late-night demonstrations.

In photos: People around the world show support for George Floyd

British activists gather at London's Trafalgar Square during the George Floyd demonstration on Sunday. Photo: David Cliff/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

From Canada to New Zealand, people have turned out in their thousands to rally against racism and show their support for U.S. demonstrators protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd — mainly outside American embassies.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

In photos: Police in several U.S. cities join protesters in solidarity gestures

Sheriff Chris Swanson with protesters in Flint, Michigan, posted to his Facebook page Sunday with the caption, "Building trust, and bringing our community together. Let’s create a path forward, for everyone." Photo: Sheriff Swanson/Facebook

Police officers around the U.S. have been pictured taking a knee with protesters, and one Michigan sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Flint over the weekend.

Why it matters: The solidarity comes amid days-long clashes in U.S. cities between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody and against racism. Amnesty International says some police are "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

