In photos: Voters cast primary ballots under curfew

Voters lined up for hours to cast ballots in presidential primaries across the U.S. on Tuesday, even amid curfews imposed for protests over George Floyd's killing.

Zoom in: D.C. and Philadelphia's mayors exempted voters from curfews as long as they got into line to vote by 8 p.m. In D.C., some waited in line for four hours near McKinley Technology High School and were still out well past the city's 7 p.m. curfew. Others outside Washington's Hardy Middle School were still in line after 9 p.m.

Voters take a knee at 7 p.m. to honor black lives near the Murch Elementary School in NW Washington, D.C. on June 2. Photo: Sara Goo/Axios

Voters wait in a line during early voting in Monroe County, Bloomington, Indiana on June 1. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A voter receives hand sanitizer from a poll worker in Northwest Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 2. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An election official waits to check in voters at McKinley Technology High School on June 2 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Voters stand in line on June 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Voters wait in a line during early voting in Monroe County, Bloomington, Indiana on June 2. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Voters cast ballots on June 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

A sign outside the Murch Elementary School in NW Washington, D.C. on June 2. Photo: Sara Goo/Axios

A woman votes at McKinley Technology High School on June 2 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

