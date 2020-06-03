In photos: Voters cast primary ballots under curfew

Carol Elliott waits in line to vote on June 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Voters lined up for hours to cast ballots in presidential primaries across the U.S. on Tuesday, even amid curfews imposed for protests over George Floyd's killing.
Zoom in: D.C. and Philadelphia's mayors exempted voters from curfews as long as they got into line to vote by 8 p.m. In D.C., some waited in line for four hours near McKinley Technology High School and were still out well past the city's 7 p.m. curfew. Others outside Washington's Hardy Middle School were still in line after 9 p.m.
The state of play: Protests have faced striking violence, including the use of tear gas, flash bangs, physical force and rubber bullets by law enforcement. Fires sparked as part of demonstrations have engulfed businesses and public property. Mayors have imposed curfews to curb protestors from late-night demonstrations.
From Canada to New Zealand, people have turned out in their thousands to rally against racism and show their support for U.S. demonstrators protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd — mainly outside American embassies.
Police officers around the U.S. have been pictured taking a knee with protesters, and one Michigan sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Flint over the weekend.
Why it matters: The solidarity comes amid days-long clashes in U.S. cities between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody and against racism. Amnesty International says some police are "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."