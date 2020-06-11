44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Artists beautify boarded-up storefronts in wake of George Floyd protests

An artist painting a mural to owner George Floyd in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Artists across the country are painting murals with messages of love and support after many businesses closed their shops following riots and protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: By painting murals, artists both beautify the towns while peacefully expressing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Pastor Peter Wohler, executive director of Source MN in Minneapolis, believes the murals help "combat visual signs of violence that the charred storefronts ... represent," The Star Tribune writes.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died, 20–30 artists from an array of backgrounds received thousands of dollars in donations to support their efforts to paint murals across the city,

  • The artists are focusing on painting stores run by people of color to support the community.
  • Some artists are working anonymously to paint murals.

Jacob Knutson
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Judiciary gives Graham sweeping subpoena powers in review of Russia probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham. Photo: Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along party lines Thursday to allow its chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to subpoena former Obama administration officials as part of the GOP-led probe into the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation.

Why it matters: Graham now has sweeping authority to subpoena documents and more than 50 individuals related to the Russia investigation, including former FBI director James Comey, former CIA director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Fadel Allassan, Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate panel passes amendment to rename bases named for Confederate generals

Sen. Jim Inhofe. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Getty Images

The Republican-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee adopted an amendment behind closed doors on Wednesday to rename military bases and other assets named after Confederate generals, sources familiar with the vote confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The vote pits the committee's Republicans against President Trump, who has vowed to "not even consider" any such measure. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that Trump would not sign legislation, including the annual defense authorization bill, that includes language about renaming bases.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joint Chiefs chair apologizes for participating in Trump's church photo op

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized Thursday for his participation in President Trump's photo op at St. John's Church last week.

Why it matters: Milley's comments come as tensions remain high between Trump and the Pentagon over the incident, which was preceded by the clearing of peaceful protesters from the area.

