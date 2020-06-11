Artists beautify boarded-up storefronts in wake of George Floyd protests

Artists across the country are painting murals with messages of love and support after many businesses closed their shops following riots and protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: By painting murals, artists both beautify the towns while peacefully expressing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Pastor Peter Wohler, executive director of Source MN in Minneapolis, believes the murals help "combat visual signs of violence that the charred storefronts ... represent," The Star Tribune writes.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died, 20–30 artists from an array of backgrounds received thousands of dollars in donations to support their efforts to paint murals across the city,