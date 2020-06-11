1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Minnesota governor endorses new police reforms in wake of George Floyd's killing

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on June 5 in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) endorsed several proposed police reforms on Thursday, after over two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests have fueled pressure for politicians to take action on police brutality and racial discrimination.

The big picture: More cities and states — and some police departments, acting independently — are scaling back the force that can be used on civilians and promising new oversight for officer conduct.

What's happening: Proposed reforms include banning the use of restraints and chokeholds and gives the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison independent jurisdiction over the prosecution of police-involved deaths.

Catch up quick: Walz's endorsement comes in the wake of the Minneapolis Police Department announcing it would withdraw from its police union contract on Wednesday. Police unions have historically resisted change and accountability efforts for officers.

  • A Hennepin County judge approved an agreement Tuesday between Minneapolis and the city's human rights department to ban police chokeholds and neck restraints and to require officers who witness unauthorized force to intervene.
  • A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council signed a pledge Sunday to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model.

Go deeper: The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

Orion Rummler
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Over two weeks of protests across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's killing have built pressure for police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, in response to George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Fadel Allassan
Jun 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis Police Department withdraws from union contract negotiations

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiations as a first step to reforming the agency, Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Arradondo said the contract needs to be restructured to provide transparency and “flexibility for true reform.” A thorough review will examine protocols for critical incidents, use of force, and disciplining officers.

Alayna TreeneDan Primack
Jun 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats face the changing politics of police unions

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Democrats are in a political bind. They want police reform, but as advocates of public sector unions, they've also been trying to help police unions — which have been some of the biggest obstacles to police reform.

Driving the news: The politics of police unions have gotten so difficult that House Democrats are shelving a bill, first introduced in 2019, that would strengthen the ability of police to unionize, Axios has learned.

