Minnesota governor endorses new police reforms in wake of George Floyd's killing

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) endorsed several proposed police reforms on Thursday, after over two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests have fueled pressure for politicians to take action on police brutality and racial discrimination.

The big picture: More cities and states — and some police departments, acting independently — are scaling back the force that can be used on civilians and promising new oversight for officer conduct.

What's happening: Proposed reforms include banning the use of restraints and chokeholds and gives the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison independent jurisdiction over the prosecution of police-involved deaths.

Catch up quick: Walz's endorsement comes in the wake of the Minneapolis Police Department announcing it would withdraw from its police union contract on Wednesday. Police unions have historically resisted change and accountability efforts for officers.

A Hennepin County judge approved an agreement Tuesday between Minneapolis and the city's human rights department to ban police chokeholds and neck restraints and to require officers who witness unauthorized force to intervene.

A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council signed a pledge Sunday to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model.

