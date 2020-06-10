1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd's brother makes plea for police reform in testimony to Congress

Philonise Floyd urged Congress to take action to reform law enforcement in honor of his late brother George Floyd during his opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first House hearing on policing reform since Floyd's death. Philonise Floyd's plea comes as momentum for police reform has grown in Congress, with Democrats and Republicans agreeing that changes are needed at the federal level to meet the moment and address nationwide protests.

What he's saying:

  • "I'm tired. I'm tired of the pain I'm feeling now and I'm tired of the pain I feel every time another black person is killed for no reason. I'm here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired."
  • "George’s calls for help were ignored. Please listen to the call I’m making to you now, to the calls of our family, and to the calls ringing out in the streets across the world. People of all backgrounds, genders and race have come together to demand change. Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution – and not the problem."
  • "Hold them accountable when they do something wrong. Teach them what it means to treat people with empathy and respect. Teach them what necessary force is. Teach them that deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk."
  • "If his death ends up changing the world for the better. And I think it will. I think it has. Then he died as he lived. It is on you to make sure his death isn’t in vain."

Read the full statement.

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m.: ET: 7,271,569 — Total deaths: 412,013 — Total recoveries — 3,398,751Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,980,965 — Total deaths: 112,057 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. Testing: Insurers limit what tests they'll pay for.
  4. Public health: Pfizer says it won't put "huge price" on coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Economy: Central banks worry their $25 trillion coronavirus stimulus isn't enough.
Dan Primack
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Police union scrutiny could soon move into finance

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Police unions are under a political microscope, with reformers arguing that they too often help keep bad cops on the streets.

Why it matters: This controversy could soon move beyond elected officials to venture capital and private equity firms that count police unions among their limited partners.

Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McEnany says Trump's baseless Buffalo protester tweet raised "questions that need to be asked"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that President Trump's baseless tweet suggesting that an elderly protester injured by police in Buffalo, N.Y., "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" was just raising "questions that need to be asked."

Why it matters: McEnany's willingness to defend the president regarding the tweet hasn't been shared by others in the Republican Party — as most GOP senators refused to acknowledge it and Trump allies inside and outside the White House were left stunned.

